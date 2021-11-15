Seplat Energy Plc, has announced that an exchange rate of N413.64/$ will be applicable in the determination of its proposed Q3, 2021 interim dividend of 2.5 cents

This is according to a disclosure signed by the Chief Financial Officer of the company, Emeka Onwuka and made available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The notice said the rates will be applicable to any shareholder that qualifies for and has elected to receive the dividend payment in Naira of GBP.

It said the exchange rate for the Naira or Pound Sterling amounts payable was determined by reference to the exchange rates applicable to the US dollar available on the 12th of November 2021.

Exchange Rate:

1 USD=413.64 Naira

1 USD=0.7468 GBP

Seplat also announced the closing date for its dividend currency election slated for 30th of November, 2021.

The company noted that in the absence of a qualifying dividend currency election by shareholders to the appropriate Registrar, dividends will be paid in their default currency.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!