Adebayo Obajemu

The Board of Directors of Chemical and Allied Products Plc at the meeting held on Monday March 22, 2021 has approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 be and would be submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Commission and any other relevant regulator no later than March 31, 2021.

The Board resolved that a dividend of N2.10 per ordinary share be recommended for payment to the shareholders subject to appropriate withholding tax and the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.