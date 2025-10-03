Connect with us

Nation

Senator Abbo denies rape claim, says police custody report is false
Advertisement

Nation

Fatal tanker explosion guts vehicles, disrupts power on Abeokuta–Sagamu highway

Nation

2027: DSS quizzes Lagos NURTW chair Sego over viral threat video, denies voter intimidation

Nation

Oko community set to bury traditional prime minister, Ichie Martin Ezeosim October 9

Nation

How Edo NSCDC commandant Agun Gbenga slumped, died at public event in Benin 

Nation

South-West states tighten border security as banditry escalates in Kwara

Nation

Osun LG workers accuse NULGE of betrayal, vow to resume work Monday

Nation

Adeleke’s spokesperson commends Hon. Bamidele over Dakar media training for governor’s aides

Nation

Police nab 62-year-old ESN informant extorting traders N10,000 monthly, families N100,000 in Anambra

Nation

Terrorists storm Niger community, abduct prominent lawyer, residents on Independence Day

Nation

Senator Abbo denies rape claim, says police custody report is false

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senator Abbo denies rape claim, says police custody report is false

A former Adamawa North lawmaker, Ishaku Elisha Abbo,  has denied reports linking him to the alleged rape of a 13-year-old schoolgirl, insisting he was never arrested or detained by the Nigeria Police Force.

On Thursday, media reports claimed that Abbo was in police custody at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, over allegations that he assaulted a minor in his Katampe residence on June 29, 2025.

But in a rebuttal on Friday, the embattled senator told journalists in Abuja that the reports were false and politically motivated.

“I was in my house at Katampe extension all day yesterday. I was not at any police station, let alone in police custody,” Abbo said in a phone conversation. “The report is the handiwork of political detractors, an orchestrated smear campaign to disturb my peace.”

He admitted, however, that he had recently reported to the FCID what he described as the extortion attempt of a “female money monger” who allegedly demanded N5 million from him. According to him, the police later invited both parties for questioning, but the matter was being twisted to tarnish his image.

Speculation surrounding the case grew after the family of the alleged victim claimed Abbo had tried to silence them with money through the girl’s father. They further alleged that Senator Aishatu Binani, the 2023 APC governorship candidate in Adamawa, visited them in a bid to dissuade them from pursuing the matter.

The development marks another controversy in Abbo’s chequered political career. In 2019, he was captured on video assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja, an incident that drew widespread outrage. He has also faced previous allegations of attempting to blackmail a married woman with an alleged sex tape.

Despite the new allegations, Abbo maintains that the rape claims are “baseless, unfounded and mischievous.”

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (392) Alex Otti (600) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (339) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (981) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (100) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (165) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (663) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (103) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (242)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement