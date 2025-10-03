Shock gripped Benin City on Thursday after the Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Agun Gbenga, suddenly slumped and died during an official function.

Gbenga had just delivered a goodwill message at an event organised by the International Association of World Peace Advocates at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre when he collapsed on his seat.

Witnesses said efforts to revive him on the spot failed. He was later rushed to the Military Hospital in Benin, where doctors confirmed him dead.

The development stunned many participants at the event, as the commandant had walked into the hall looking visibly healthy.

Attendees, who were thrown into panic as the incident unfolded, were seen leaving the venue in shock, questioning what might have caused the sudden death.