Oko community set to bury traditional prime minister, Ichie Martin Ezeosim October 9

The people of Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State have concluded plans for the burial of their traditional prime minister, Onowu Oko, Ichie Martin Ezeosim, who died at the age of 78.

The burial ceremony has been fixed for Thursday, October 9, 2025, according to a statement jointly issued by the traditional ruler of Oko, His Royal Highness, Igwe Prof. Laz Ekwueme, Eze Ijikala II, his cabinet, the Oko People’s Union (OPU), and the family of the deceased.

Late Onowu Oko, who was second-in-command to the Igwe of Oko, was described as an illustrious leader who made remarkable contributions to the development of the community.

The funeral activities will begin with a Christian burial service at his country home in Eziabo Village, Oko, followed by final rites at the Alex Ekwueme Civic Centre.

A central burial committee chaired by Chief Larry Iloh, a member of the Oko Council of Chiefs, has been inaugurated to coordinate the ceremony, which is expected to attract government officials, prominent sons and daughters of Oko, as well as friends of the community.

Igwe Ekwueme, in a condolence message, mourned the loss of “an illustrious, reliable and hardworking community leader” whose contributions to the town’s development, he said, would be greatly missed. He urged the committee to ensure that the community accords the late traditional prime minister befitting rites.

President of OPU, Nze Sunday Nwafor, also paid tribute, describing the deceased as “a simple Christian whose bravery, carriage and exemplary life remain worthy of emulation.”

Chairman of the burial committee, Chief Iloh, said the community owes a debt of gratitude to the late Onowu, promising that the committee would “leave no stone unturned” to ensure that the entire Oko community and friends turn out to pay their last respects.