The Nigerian Senate says it will debate invasion of the Abuja home of Supreme Court judge, Justice Mary Odili by security agents when it resumes plenary.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele, dropped the hint during an oversight visit to the CJN yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, “We cannot pretend to be unaware of the embarrassing invasion of the residence ofJustice Odili on Friday night by security agents. We take the matter serious. When we resume plenary, we will discuss it.

Recall that a team of security personnel on Friday night, laid siege to the jurist’s residence based on information that “illegal activities” were going on there.

The invasion has continued to generate condemnations from the Nigerian public, and on Monday, the police said it has ordered investigation into the incident.

A statement from police spokesman, Frank Mba, said the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, ordered detailed investigations into the reported invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili, an incident that occurred on Friday, 29th October, 2021.

The IGP, who noted that the leadership of the Force is not aware and did not at any time order Police operatives to carry out such assignment, described the reported violation of the sanctity of the residence of the Justice of the Supreme Court as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Consequently, the IGP has directed the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to conduct a discrete investigation into the incident. He assured the commitment of the Force to the safety and security of the members of the Judiciary and Nigerians in general. He further called for calm, promising that the Force will do all within its powers to unravel the perpetrators and motives behind the breach with a view to bringing all indicted persons to book.

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to strengthen security around the street and residence of Her Lordship, Justice Mary Odili JSC to ensure her safety and also to prevent a reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident. The IGP assured that the details of Police investigations would be made public on conclusion of investigations.