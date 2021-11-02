The government of Lagos State has announced diversion of traffic at Kayode Ogunmokun Road in Mushin for a period of six weeks in continuation of the first phase of the Lagos Red Line Rail Mass Transit project from Oyingbo to Agbado.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who announced the decision in a statement, said that Ogunmokun road would be closed from November 7, till Dec. 31 2021, a period of 6 weeks.

Oladeinde also disclosed that the diversion was part of the traffic management plan for the construction of the Mushin Overpass, adding that the middle lanes would be cordoned off for construction work to ensure safety, NAN reported.

He noted that motorists would be diverted to the lanes on both sides of the road to minimise the inconvenience.

Oladeinde also assured that signage would be mounted and traffic management personnel would be deployed to guide movement during the course of the construction works.

According to him, the continuous commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration towards the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis adding that a Multi-Modal Transportation System would boost the economic prowess of the citizenry and the state.

The 37 kilometre Red Line rail project which was flagged off by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in April 2021, is expected to be fully operational in the last quarter of 2022 and will have 8 train stations from Agbado to Oyingbo.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!