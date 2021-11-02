Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue State, has said the worst military regime is still better than the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ortom who spoke to journalists on Monday upon his return to Makurdi from Abuja where he had attended the national convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that the farm settlement being canvassed by the present regime was aimed at populating the nation with foreign Fulani, adding that Benue would continue to oppose the bid to take over Benue land

The Benue governor lamented that the nation had not been so divided as it was under the present regime, stressing that the worst military government was better than present regime.

He, however, expressed confidence that the PDP will rescue the country from its current slide into crisis, saying that, “We (PDP) are determined to take over leadership of this country, come 2023 because of the failure of APC led government.

“They are being deceitful and not being able to secure our land. They have rather succeeded in destroying our economy, our security, our social life and everything you can think of in this country.

“I have been privileged to read the history of Nigeria and those that have been destroying us including the military. Usually, we say that the worst democratic government is better than the military government.

“That is what we used to say but for the purpose of APC led government, I want to say that the worst military government we have had in Nigeria is better than this particular government led by APC.

“I have never seen anything like this; people who don’t want you to tell them the truth or advise them try to twist things and tell the world that you are against them.”

The governor called Nigerians to join hands with the opposition party to rescue the country.