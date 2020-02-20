The senate on Thursday began introduced a bill to establish an agency that would see to the rehabilitation, deradicalisation and integration of repentant Boko Haram terrorists.

The bill which is sponsored by Ibrahim Gaidam, senator representing Yobe East senatorial district, was read for the first time on the floor of the Senate on Thursday.

This comes against the backdrop of the President Muhammadu Buhari government’s widely criticized rehabilitating and reintegrating Boko Haram members into the society.

Last month, the Nigerian military said no fewer than 608 repentant Boko Haram insurgents were undergoing the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme under its Operation Safe Corridor in Malam-Sidi, Gombe State.

Regarded as clients by the military, the military, the ‘repentant’ terrorists were said to have been exposed to formal literacy classes, skills acquisition and Islamic Religious Knowledge (IRK) as well as drug and psycho-therapists during their training.