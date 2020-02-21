By SUNDAY OGUNTUYI, Osogbo

The Osun State Traditional Rulers Council has suspended the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, for six months over his attempt to drag the institution into the mud with his public conduct.

The council at its emergency meeting held at the Finance Building of the State Secretariat on Friday banned the monarch from attending its meetings and also constituted a committee headed by the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, to further investigate the matter.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, said the decision was not because of the alleged fight between the Oluwo and Agbowu but due to his conduct to other traditional rulers in Yorubaland, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alake of Egbaland and the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.