The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have announced plans to collaborate in verifying the residential addresses of SIM card owners in the country.

The managementso of the two agencies reached the agreement when they met at the NCC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

They also agreed to collaborate on driving the Federal Government’s digital economy agenda and to work out a Memorandum of Understanding on ways to facilitate financial inclusion in the country.

Both also agreed to partner on Internet access for people in rural areas and provision of e-governance services in all the local government councils in the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Mr Adebayo Adelusi, said the postal service was going through a difficult phase at the moment.

He noted that the service needed to partner with NCC to leverage available opportunities, while disclosing that issues surrounding the collection of stamp duty, which had become a bone of contention between NIPOST and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, had not been resolved.

He also said his predecessor fought very hard to ensure that NIPOST retained the right to collect the revenue for the Federal Government.

“We want to tap and leverage on our properties across the country to provide services for the people in the rural areas,” he said.

In his own remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said NIPOST was strategically positioned to work with the commission to deepen access to internet services in the rural areas.