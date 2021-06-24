Adebayo Obajemu

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has concluded its yearly NewSchoolMoney event. The programme, targeted at preteens and teenagers, hinges on Stanbic IBTC’s Corporate Social Investment pillar of Education.

Through NewSchoolMoney, Stanbic IBTC aims to provide improved and deepened financial knowledge among the youth.

This year’s edition themed “Making money moves” was by virtual and was facilitated by experts who educated the young ones on various financial strategies and tools to achieve financial freedom.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Demola Sogunle, noted that the acquisition of money management skills by young people was a precursor to their financial independence. He added that the organisation recognised the importance of grooming young ones to make responsible decisions related to wealth building.

On the relevance of the initiative, Demola said: “We put together this initiative to provide young Nigerians with the tools to manage money judiciously, develop good financial foresight and be socially responsible. The goal of the programme is to adequately equip preteens and teenagers with the knowledge to enable them set financial goals, earn money, save, invest, and protect their assets”.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Olumide Oyetan, also said the initiative’s goal was to provide a solid financial literacy foundation for preteens and teenagers, which they can build on to foster better decision making later in life.

Regional Manager, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Davida Echetabu, one of the event facilitators, urged the young attendees to cultivate a savings and investment culture. She emphasised that this was a prerequisite to long-term value creation which would help preserve one’s desired lifestyle even at old age.

Wealth Manager, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, Oyeyinka Oyekan, urged participants to create a wealth flow by leveraging their skillsets and talents to increase their value in the marketplace.

Product Manager, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Uzoaru Onuoha, also shared practical and insightful experiences on managing one’s emotions in financial planning. She stressed the importance of developing emotional intelligence to aid sound decision-making.

Through the Stanbic IBTC NewSchoolMoney initiative, the organisation encouraged young people to grow wealth by spending judiciously and investing in financial instruments such as mutual funds, stocks, treasury bills, bonds, and other financial assets that would yield long term returns for them.

Stanbic IBTC further reiterated its commitment to engaging the younger generation in ventures to help them acquire relevant skills that will benefit them and society in the long run.