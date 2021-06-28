By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Governor of Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), in Osun State, Comrade Taiwo Adebayo, popularly known as Aleeba , has commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola for his commitment to the security of lives and property of citizens of his state.

Adebayo praised the governor for his administration’s timely support for security agencies in the state, especially, local security personnels.

The OPC governor, who belong to the Friedrick Fasheun’s faction, equally commended the state Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, for his security acumen.

He said the police boss had been collaborating with other security groups in the state and also been exploring every avenue to ensure people of the state sleep with their two eyes closed.

Adebayo gave the commendations during his visitation to the state governor at the government house in Osogbo.

The Osun OPC leader appreciated the governor for the recognition given to him and other people who joined him on the visit.

While fielding questions from journalists after his meeting with the governor, Adebayo said the present administration’s strong security architecture has engendered sustainable peace and stability in the state.

“The administration of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been commended for its strong security architecture, which has engendered sustainable peace and stability,” he said.

“Oyetola’s administration has done well in securing the lives and property of residents of the state with its decisive actions as regards the state security system, thus making Osun a peaceful state and suitable for habitation.

“As a matter of fact, Osun is relatively peaceful. We all know what’s happening in other states, but the proactiveness of the Governor and swift response of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, whenever there is call for security matter, is what keeps the state safe and secured.

“I commend Governor Oyetola’s security policy ranging from the establishment of Amotekun Security Network to the establishment of Joint Task Force and recognition of local security personnels among other security frameworks which are instrumental to the peace and stability enjoyed in the state.

“It’s no gainsaying the fact that peoples’ security is well guaranteed in Osun especially when considering the level of apprehension and fright enraging many parts of the country as occasioned by volatile atmosphere.”

He urged residents of the state to be law abiding saying they should desist from any activities capable of causing crisis in the state.

He, however, pledged the readiness of members of the Oodua People’s Congress, Dr Fasheu led group, to continue to work in collaboration with the Police and other security agencies in securing lives and property of inhabitants of the state .