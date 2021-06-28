By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo.

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC in Ede North Local Government area of Osun State, Imam Adebowale Adeniyi Azeem has said, he will use all legitimate means to ensure that governor Adegboyega Oyetola, and his party coast to victory in Ede in the 2022 governorship election in the state.

Imam Azeem stated this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo over his recent defection to the APC.

According to him, Governor Oyetola has demonstrated his total commitment towards Infrastrucural development in the state, and 2022 election is the pay back time for him to continue the good work he has started.

The Ede born politician who said he didn’t have any course to regret in joining the APC also assured that he would drive his teeming supporters to cast their votes for the APC.

Azeem said, “without mincing words, our amiable governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has succeeded in transforming the state, he is succeeding in delivering meaningful change, offering to the people purpose-driven leadership as he tackles the issue that affect them and their environment.

“I don’t think people should hesitate in supporting the coming back of Mr Governor as he has done so well from infrastructure to health, to housing and security, to education and agriculture which are the major hurdle in government policy.”

Azeem added further that, despite the challenge of meagre revenue the state is often faced with, Governor Oyetola still working assiduously to ensure there is people oriented programmes that will turn around the fortunes of the people.

“Governor Oyetola is the first to construct a modern and well constructed flyover at the popular Ola-Iya junction in Osogbo the state capital, this would add glamour to the place as one of the centre in the ancient city.

“We should all start our work now towards the second term bid of Mr Governor, although nothing would stop his return as his numbers of achievements in the entire state would speak for him” Azeem said.

Azeem, however enjoined people of the state not to relent in demonstrating their unflinching support to Mr Governor for him to continue his good job for the entire state.