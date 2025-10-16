Connect with us

Business

SEC introduces T+2 settlement cycle
Advertisement

Business

Global Islamic finance assets to hit $9.7trn by 2029 – LSEG, ICD report

Business

Nestle stock soars 7% as new CEO unveils plan to cut 16,000 jobs, boost efficiency

Business

Stock market ends 13-day winning streak, slips by 0.04%

Business

Nigeria to Assume G-24 Chairmanship November 1

Business

Ogun SUBEB Wins 2025 Customer Service Award for Outstanding Tax Compliance

Business

Osun leaps from 30th to 6th in national climate governance ranking

Business

Julius Berger clinches Top 50 Brands Award for 10th consecutive year

Business

Otti vows to entrench merit, credible leadership in Abia

Business

UBA Foundation Raises National Essay Competition Prize to N22.5m for 2025 Edition

Business

SEC introduces T+2 settlement cycle

Published

5 hours ago

on

SEC introduces T+2 settlement cycle

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed that Nigeria’s capital market will transition from the current T+3 to a T+2 settlement cycle.

According to the Director-General of SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, the migration is a strategic milestone that aligns Nigeria’s capital market with international best practices and global market standards.

At a Trade Associations Round-table themed “Ensuring Stakeholder Readiness for T+2 Settlement” held in Abuja on Wednesday, Agama explained that the shortened settlement period would lead to faster completion of transactions, reduce counter-party and default risks, and improve market liquidity by enabling quicker reinvestment of funds.

Agama stated thus:

“A shorter settlement cycle is a hallmark of a mature, dynamic, and competitive market. It significantly reduces counter-party risk and market exposure. The less time between trade execution and final settlement, the lower the potential for defaults to ripple through the system.”

“The T+2 system will return capital to investors more quickly, allowing for its redeployment and fostering greater market activity.

The move is not merely a technical reform but a strategic evolution that reflects Nigeria’s commitment to modernizing its capital market infrastructure.

“The global financial landscape is constantly changing, driven by technology and investor demand for efficiency.”

“The transition to T+2 is a strategic imperative to keep our market competitive and future-ready.”

Advertisement

“Your readiness and that of your members is the single most important determinant of our success.

“This means re-calibrating back-office operations, upgrading technology systems, streamlining settlement processes, and ensuring all market participants are informed and prepared”

“The move to T+2 is a necessary leap forward for the Nigerian capital market. It is a testament to our collective ambition to build a market that is efficient, resilient, and globally competitive”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (147) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (395) Alex Otti (609) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (988) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (102) Dapo Abiodun (184) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (131) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (168) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (143) PDP (179) Peter Obi (671) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (104) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (243)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement