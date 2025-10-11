CSCS Holds Second Stakeholder Webinar on T+2 Settlement Cycle Transition

The Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure provider, is set to host its second stakeholder webinar on the transition to the T+2 settlement cycle, as part of ongoing efforts to align the Nigerian capital market with global standards.

The virtual event, themed “Trade Associations Roundtable: Ensuring Stakeholder Readiness for T+2 Settlement,” is scheduled to take place via Zoom on Tuesday, October 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Building on the momentum of its first session, this second webinar underscores CSCS’s commitment to engaging key stakeholders and ensuring a seamless transition from the current T+3 settlement cycle to T+2 – a move aimed at improving market efficiency, liquidity, and investor confidence.

Speaking ahead of the event, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CSCS Plc, described the transition as a landmark achievement for the Nigerian capital market.

“The transition to T+2 settlement is not just a regulatory milestone – it represents a collective achievement for our market. At CSCS, we understand that the success of this transition depends on shared understanding and readiness across all stakeholder groups. This second webinar reflects our ongoing commitment to ensure that every participant in the value chain is informed, equipped, and aligned for a smooth and efficient implementation,” Jalo-Waziri stated.

The session will feature goodwill messages and insights from industry leaders, including Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Temi Popoola, Chairman of CSCS Plc; and Haruna Jalo-Waziri, MD/CEO of CSCS Plc.

Also expected are senior representatives of key market trade associations, who will share perspectives on industry preparedness and collaborative actions toward achieving a successful migration.

Confirmed speakers include Samuel Onukwue, Chairman of the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON); Babatunde Majiyagbe, President of the Association of Asset Custodians of Nigeria (AACN); and Seyi Owoturo, President/Chairman of Council, Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR).

The interactive session will feature a Q&A segment, offering participants an opportunity to engage directly with the speakers and clarify operational adjustments required for the T+2 transition.

Through initiatives such as this webinar, CSCS continues to demonstrate leadership in driving operational efficiency, enhancing market transparency, and promoting alignment with international best practices – ensuring that Nigeria’s capital market remains resilient, innovative, and globally competitive.

Registration for the webinar is currently open at:https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SmYcLLGfRE6V2U4DTg-VDA