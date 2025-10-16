Nigeria to Assume G-24 Chairmanship November 1

Nigeria is set to take over the chairmanship of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24) from Argentina, effective November 1, 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced.

The G-24, established in 1971, brings together developing nations to coordinate their positions on international monetary and development finance issues, ensuring that their collective voice influences global economic policy.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Wednesday, the CBN said: “Nigeria will formally take office on November 1, 2025, and will unveil its Work Programme after due consultation.”

Speaking during the group’s meeting, the CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, who represented the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to amplifying the influence of the G-24 as a platform for inclusive dialogue and reform.

“Our focus will be on sustaining momentum in areas that matter most to our members,” Cardoso said. “We look forward to working with all member states to promote inclusive growth, equity, and global financial stability.”

He added that Nigeria would continue to advance the G-24’s mission of ensuring that the perspectives and priorities of emerging and developing economies remain central in international economic policymaking.