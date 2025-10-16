Connect with us

Business

Stock market ends 13-day winning streak, slips by 0.04%
Advertisement

Business

Global Islamic finance assets to hit $9.7trn by 2029 – LSEG, ICD report

Business

Nestle stock soars 7% as new CEO unveils plan to cut 16,000 jobs, boost efficiency

Business

SEC introduces T+2 settlement cycle

Business

Nigeria to Assume G-24 Chairmanship November 1

Business

Ogun SUBEB Wins 2025 Customer Service Award for Outstanding Tax Compliance

Business

Osun leaps from 30th to 6th in national climate governance ranking

Business

Julius Berger clinches Top 50 Brands Award for 10th consecutive year

Business

Otti vows to entrench merit, credible leadership in Abia

Business

UBA Foundation Raises National Essay Competition Prize to N22.5m for 2025 Edition

Business

Stock market ends 13-day winning streak, slips by 0.04%

Published

5 hours ago

on

Stock market ends 13-day winning streak, slips by 0.04%

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday ended its thirteen consecutive sessions of gains, as profit-taking activities dragged the benchmark index down by 0.04%.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dipped to 147,742.22 points from 147,806.62 points recorded in the previous session. Similarly, the market capitalisation fell by ₦41 billion, closing at ₦93.776 trillion compared to ₦93.817 trillion the previous day.

Trading activity remained upbeat, with investors exchanging 389 million shares worth ₦12.5 billion in 23,017 deals.

Market breadth, however, stayed positive with 33 gainers against 29 losers.

Top Gainers

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust (SFSREIT) led the gainers’ chart, rising 9.88% to close at ₦418.75 from ₦381.10. Royal Exchange advanced by 7.37%, International Energy Insurance gained 6.05%, while Julius Berger appreciated by 5.51%.

Top Losers

Tripple Gee & Company (TRIPPLEG) topped the losers’ list, falling 9.91% to ₦4.91 from ₦5.45. International Breweries (IMG) and UACN also declined by 9.87% and 6.46%, respectively.

Volume Drivers

Advertisement

Fidelity Bank was the most traded stock, with 47 million shares exchanged in 514 deals worth ₦942 million. CHAMS followed with 24 million shares traded in 537 deals valued at ₦101 million, while Zenith Bank recorded 21 million shares in 1,013 deals valued at ₦1.4 billion.

Despite the slight decline, analysts say the market’s positive breadth indicates continued investor interest, suggesting potential rebound in subsequent sessions.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (147) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (395) Alex Otti (609) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (988) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (102) Dapo Abiodun (184) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (131) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (168) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (143) PDP (179) Peter Obi (671) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (104) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (243)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement