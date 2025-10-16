The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday ended its thirteen consecutive sessions of gains, as profit-taking activities dragged the benchmark index down by 0.04%.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dipped to 147,742.22 points from 147,806.62 points recorded in the previous session. Similarly, the market capitalisation fell by ₦41 billion, closing at ₦93.776 trillion compared to ₦93.817 trillion the previous day.

Trading activity remained upbeat, with investors exchanging 389 million shares worth ₦12.5 billion in 23,017 deals.

Market breadth, however, stayed positive with 33 gainers against 29 losers.

Top Gainers

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust (SFSREIT) led the gainers’ chart, rising 9.88% to close at ₦418.75 from ₦381.10. Royal Exchange advanced by 7.37%, International Energy Insurance gained 6.05%, while Julius Berger appreciated by 5.51%.

Top Losers

Tripple Gee & Company (TRIPPLEG) topped the losers’ list, falling 9.91% to ₦4.91 from ₦5.45. International Breweries (IMG) and UACN also declined by 9.87% and 6.46%, respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank was the most traded stock, with 47 million shares exchanged in 514 deals worth ₦942 million. CHAMS followed with 24 million shares traded in 537 deals valued at ₦101 million, while Zenith Bank recorded 21 million shares in 1,013 deals valued at ₦1.4 billion.

Despite the slight decline, analysts say the market’s positive breadth indicates continued investor interest, suggesting potential rebound in subsequent sessions.