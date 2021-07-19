OBINNA EZUGWU

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has expressed concern on the state of the bation in all ramifications, noting that the “worrisome situation calls for the intensification of prayers.”

Prince Secondus, therefore, asked Nigerian Muslims to use the solemn period of Sallah to present Nigeria’s discomforting situation to Allah for his prompt intervention and mercy.

The PDP boss said in a message to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities by Muslims that poor leadership was threatening our nationhood and there is need to seek God’s intervention.

He said that the blood of thousands of innocent souls being wasted daily in our land at various troubled spots particularly the stress of school children in the North, should be enough mitigation to plead to God to save this country from destruction.

According to Prince Secondus in a message from his media office, Nigerians should also use the period to offer fervent prayers for the unity and stability of the nation which is seriously under threat due to insecurity and biting economic hardship arising from poor leadership.

“An intense prayer for our dear country has become very necessary more than ever before as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive,” he said.

“Our economy is already under severe stress, the currency is loosing value daily, unemployment and inflation rising and the APC leadership does not seem to possess the capacity to confront the challenges.”

Prince Secondus noted that a solemn period like Sallah coming at this critical time in our national life, provides us an opportunity to put aside every political, religious and ethnic sentiments and unite against the prevailing common challenges of insecurity.

He implored the people, however, not to despair and miss the essence and meaning of Eid-el-Kabir festivity and the divine succor it brings, in assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel.

Prince Secondus wished all Nigerians joyful and peaceful Sallah celebrations.