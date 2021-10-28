Uncertainty shadows the national convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for October 31, 2021 as an Appeal Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, reserved judgement in the case between Prince Uche Secondus, suspended National Chairman of the party and six members of the opposition party for Friday.

There is concern over what would be the outcome of the appeal court verdict as the PDP has finalised plans for its convention.

The court had on Tuesday fixed October, 28, 2021 to rule on a motion for an interim order of injunction brought before by Secondus.

Secondus had through his Lawyer , Tayo Oyetibo, prayed the court to suspend the proposed October 31st exercise and grant him the right to preside over the convention.

When the matter came up in court on Tuesday, six members of PDP informed the court about their application to be joined, which was not opposed by counsel to Secondus.

The three-man appeal panel then granted the application.

The Appel panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Isammani after listening to the arguments from both parties directed counsel to the plaintiff to serve the process to the defendant counsel within 24 hours.

The respondent counsel, our reporter learnt, was given 24 hours to respond.

The presiding Judge who adjourned the case till 28th, October for hearing and ruling on the motion has also reserved ruling on the case on Friday , 29th, 2021.

Earlier counsel to PDP, S.I. Ameh had opposed the application of Secondus counsel and urged the court to strike out the case on the grounds that the counsel sought the suspension of the convention.