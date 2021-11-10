OBINNA EZUGWU

Suspended national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has congratulated the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Charles Soludo on his victory in the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

Prince Secondus noted that by Prof Soludo’s victory, the people have spoken and democracy is put in action.

The PDP chieftain noted that although he had desired his party to come out victorious in the governorship election, he will, as a true democrat, always respect the will of the people where and when it is allowed to prevail.

Secondus who sent his congratulatory message to the Anambra governor-elect in a statement from his media office, signed by Ike Abonyi, his SA Media, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies “and other critical players for helping to deepen our democracy by their positive actions.”

He expressed hope that they will repeat the same feat in the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states and and at National Election in 2023.

Secondus also commended the PDP flagbeaer in the election, Valentine Ozigbo and the other patriotic members of the party in the state for putting up a gallant fight in the spirit of PDP and democracy.

He mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC), whose candidate, Senator Andy Uba came third in the election, accusing it of trying to reap where it did not sow in the hope that untoward act could give them victory which they do not deserve.