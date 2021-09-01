OBINNA EZUGWU

Embattled national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has maintained that he remained chairman of the party, dismissing reports of his suspension.

Secondus, in a statement issued by his media office on Wednesday, called on the Nigerian public to disregard what he called “noise” about his suspension, which according to him, is being engineered by those bent on destroying the party.

The PDP chairman in the statement signed by Ike Abonyi, his special adviser on media, noted that only the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party can discipline the National Chairman or any other National officer of the party.

“The media office of Prince Uche Secondus ordinarily should not be responding to every ‘noise’ in the media being engineered by those who set out to distract and destroy the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but it’s our responsibility to guide those who are easily persuaded by news in the media hence this response,” the statement said.

“Such action is a mere wish as Article 59(3) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, constitution states clearly that only the National Executive Committee, NEC of the party can discipline the National Chairman or any other National officer of the party.

“Members of the public and the media should therefore be wary of agents out to distract PDP from the focus of retrieving our beloved country from the irreparable damage already done to it by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.”