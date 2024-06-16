Sallah: Oyetola calls for unity, genuine sacrifice for nation building

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola CON, has advocated for continued unity, peaceful coexistence, and genuine sacrifice for nation building.

Oyetola emphasized the need for citizens to prioritize sincerity, honesty, and truthfulness in all their engagements and relationships with one another as a panacea for collectively building a nation of everyone’s dreams.

Oyetola spoke on Sunday while responding to questions from journalists shortly after he observed the Two-Rakat Eid prayers at Iragbiji Central Eid Praying Ground in his hometown of Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

The former Osun State Governor, who acknowledged the significance and purpose of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, noted that it is imperative for citizens to draw lessons from the holy occurrence and imbibe the spirit of brotherhood, patriotism, and nationalism for the common good of all.

“We thank Almighty Allah for allowing us to witness another Sallah, and I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters all over the world on this joyous occasion. This is the time for us to imbibe the spirit of unity, love, and genuine sacrifice in the spirit of national growth, integration, and nation building.

“Let’s abide by the teachings and lessons of this festival by being our brother’s keepers and continuously upholding the spirit of genuine sacrifice made by the Father of Faith, Prophet Abraham.

“Also, we must be sincere and truthful at all times. We must avoid making promises that we know we can’t fulfill. These are the lessons everyone must learn from the celebration. I pray God spares our lives to witness more on earth,” he added.

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi, admonished Muslims to uphold the commandments of God and continue to fear and obey Him in all they do.

Oba Olabomi, who congratulated Muslims all over the world, called on them to continue to preserve the planet by their actions and inactions and abstain from anything capable of destroying the earth.

“My message for all and sundry on this occasion is to continue to fear Allah and obey all His commandments. As citizens, we must ensure that our activities are tailored towards the fear of Allah and reflect the same in our individual and collective conduct,” the revered monarch said.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Iragbiji, Sheikh Sulaiman Atewogbade, admonished Muslims to always draw lessons from the rare sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim, whose faithfulness to God gave birth to the yearly commemoration of the Eid-el-Kabir.

The cleric referenced some Quranic verses that taught Muslims good deeds and the need to uphold His commandments, saying it is incumbent on Muslims to love one another at all times by being their brother’s keepers as commanded by God.

