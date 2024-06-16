Edel-Adha: Uphold Significance of celebration, Wole Oke charges Constituents

The member of House of Representatives representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Hon. Wole Oke has charged the Muslim Ummah to uphold the significance of eid-el-kabir celebration by letting it reflect in their daily dealings.

This was contained in a Sallah message issued and personally signed, copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday.

According to him, Eid al-Adha presents us with an opportunity to reflect on the virtues of faith, sacrifice, loyalty, and solidarity that are central to our Islamic tradition.

News continues after this Advertisement

His message reads, “As we celebrate Eidel-Adha, I would like to extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to each and every one of us, especially the Islamic adherents.

“This festival of feasts holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide, and I am honoured to join in the celebrations with you.

“It is a reminder of Prophet Ibrahim’s (SAWW) unshakable faith and determination to make the ultimate sacrifice for Allah.

“As we gather with our loved ones to enjoy the excitement and festivities of this auspicious day, let us also take a moment to acknowledge the bounties we have received and to worship Allah for His numerous favours.

“Eid al-Adha is also a time for us to demonstrate our commitment to charity and generosity. So, let us also remember those who are struggling and in need, and let us strive to make a positive impact in our community.

“There is no better time than now to embrace unity and harmony among all in this nation. As we celebrate Eid al-Adha, the importance of unity and harmony in our community is a key message of this season of love that comes to the fore.

“This festival affords us a huge moment to come together with our friends and neighbours, regardless of our religious beliefs or backgrounds, to celebrate our shared humanity.

“I appeal to us to embrace diversity to build bridges of understanding and foster a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect as I extend my warmest wishes to each and every one of us as we celebrate.

“May this special day bring joy, peace, and prosperity to our nation, state, constituency, our lives, and the lives of those around us.”

News continues after this Advertisement