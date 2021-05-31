OBINNA EZUGWU

Activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, a New York based online platform, Omoyele Sowore, was on Monday shot by police in Abuja.

Sowore was on Monday morning shot in the hip, towards the right side of the stomach reportedly by gun-wielding female police officer during a protest to demand an end to insecurity in the country.

In a tweet, Sowore identified his shooter as ACP Altine Daniel

Just been shit by a police officer, ACP Atine at the Unity Fountain in Abuja. #RevolutionNow Let the struggle continue even if they take my life! #BuhariMustGo pic.twitter.com/c9ui2UutXO — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) May 31, 2021

He was said to have been speaking with a detachment of police officers stationed at the public facility when a police man shot at the crowd.

Protesters had converged on the fountain at 8:30am. But the police allegedly denied them entry into the place.

Many people also sustained varying degrees of injury during the incident. Sowore was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

Meanwhile, the Socioeconomic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded prosecution of the officer involved in the shooting.

“We condemn reports that Omoyele Sowore, a journalist, and activist, was shot at by the police in Abuja this morning during peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain,” the rights group said in a statement via its twitter handle, @SERAPNigeria.

“Authorities should end the crackdown on protesters, and allow people to peacefully exercise their rights.

“Nigerian authorities should promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the allegation of shooting of Sowore and crackdown on protesters, publish the report of their investigation, and ensure that anyone suspected to be responsible is brought to justice.”

Similarly, global rights group, Amnesty International (AI) said it “received disturbing report that activist Omoyele #Sowore was shot by the police, during a protest against rampant insecurity in Abuja. Protesters deserved to be listened to, not shot at.

“We call on Nigerian authorities to investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to justice.”