“Stop Muzzling Sowore’s Voice” –Sultan Of Sokoto Cautions Presidency

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims, has given a public indication about the possibility of Omoyele Sowore one day becoming Nigeria’s president, urging those in power to stop silencing dissenting voices.

The remarks were made at an event organised by the National Peace Committee, titled “A Whole-of-Society Approach to the Prevention of Violence and Conflict in Northern Nigeria.”

The event took place at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Abuja and was headlined by Archbishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, representing the Catholic Church in Nigeria.

While delivering his welcome address on the persistent challenges of insecurity in Northern Nigeria, the Sultan unexpectedly turned his attention to Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and two-time presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Addressing him directly as “President Sowore,” noting that his is with a small ‘p’, the Sultan prayed that Sowore would one day occupy Aso Rock Villa as Nigeria’s president and invited him to respond with “Amen.”

In his remarks, the Sultan made reference to the incessant persecution faced by Sowore and cautioned Nigerian authorities against attempting to silence critics.

He noted that allowing dissenting voices to speak is healthier for society than repression, an observation widely seen as a pointed reference to recent political and legal pressures mounted against Sowore.

The Sultan also noted that he had looked forward to hearing Sowore speak at the event. However, Sowore was not listed among the speakers and reportedly left the venue after the first session concluded.

He said, “So I want to thank the NSA, and I urge you, don’t look back. You have criticisms, you have critiques, let them talk, but listen. Those you would bring close to you, like President Sowore, bring him close.

“When I say President, I mean President with small p, not capital P. It’s only President that has has capital P. Say Sowore, come close, say your own mind, because the more you allow somebody to bring out what is in chest, the better for you and him. The moment you turn down somebody, I try him and then you allow him to go haywire.

“I think it’s very important. So when I was coming in, I met President Sowore there. I was very surprised to see him, but I’m also very happy to see him, because we’ll hear from him what are the issues that he thinks the government should do or must do for him to be a happier person.

“Because when he’s happy, the people that follow him, that respect him, that believe in him, will also be happy. And that’s life. But the more you tie somebody down, tie his neck, twist him, and he can’t talk, he will be saying ‘hmm, hmm’, you don’t know what he wants to say.

“But let him open his mouth and say what he wants to say. So President Sowore, I invite you to feel free to come to me as you used to. We met a couple of times at the peace committee meetings when you were running for presidency.

“Maybe one day you’ll be at this Aso Villa as president. You didn’t say amen.”

The intervention by the Sultan has since sparked public discussion, with many viewing it as a rare and significant call from a senior traditional and religious leader for tolerance, free expression, and democratic maturity in Nigeria.