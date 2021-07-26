Omoyele Sowore, activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, has been arrested at the Federal High Court Abuja as the court resumed the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

It was gathered that security agents picked up the activist on the court premises during a Facebook Live session on Monday morning.

Sowore also took to his twitter account to announce his arrest.

Just Arrested by @PoliceNG at the Federal High Court in Abuja! — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) July 26, 2021

There is tight security around the court as the trial of Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Service resumed today.

Kanu, who was earlier extradited into Nigeria from a foreign country, is facing terrorism-related charges before Justice Binta Nyako.

Journalists at the entrance to the court are barred by DSS officers from entering the court on the ground that they were not accredited to cover the trial.

DSS had also barred some media organisations from covering the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, as his trial continues today.

Those barred are The PUNCH, The Guardian, Vanguard, Daily Trust, Tribune, Daily Sun, The Cable, and Daily Times, Sahara Reporters, among others.

The media organisations the DSS accredited are Daily Post, ThisDay, Premium Times, The Nation, Daily Independent, The Herald, National Television Authority, Television Continental, African Independent Television and Channels Television.

The DSS did not give reasons for picking 10 media houses while barring others from covering the trial.