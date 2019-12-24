Release of Sowore, Dasuki: Buhari’s government now correcting its blunders – Ozekhome

Lawyer and human rights activist, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has praised the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari government to release former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore from detention, noting that it is good for the rule of law.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami had earlier on Tuesday, announced that his office has decided to comply with court orders for the release of the duo, after flaunting same for many months.

Ozekhome who reacted to the decision in a statement said it shows that the government is now realising its mistakes.

“The order by the Federal government through the Attorney General of the Federation,Abubakar Malami, SAN, for the immediate release of Colonel Sabo Dasuk who has been in detention for about 4 years, and Omoyele Sowore, who has been detained since August,2019, is salutary for democracy, respect for fundamental rights of the citizens and observance of rule of law,” Ozekhome said.

“I am happy the government has finally realised its faux pas and is seeing the same light which I saw since 2015, when I kicked against the illegal incarceration of Dasuki. It is never too late to take corrective measures and make amends.There is nothing like something good happening at a bad time, or something bad happening at a good time.This government is beginning to see the importance of the rule of Law prevailing over rule of the thumb and over so called national security, which is an euphemism for security of a government in power.

“The government should add Elzakzaky to the list of detainees to be released,because the whole world,aside government apologists and grovellers,see allnof them as political prisoners.Respect for rule of law and citizens’ fundamental rights constitute some of the key building blocks of democracy.

“Obedience to court orders,however distasteful,constitue the irreducible minimum of a civilised nation.The government should build on this fresh air of freedom to stop tormenting Nigerians with maximum fear and subjugation, making them discuss in whispers and walking sumnabulistically like Ayi Kwei Armah’s “the living dead”.

“I thank Mr President.I commend the Attorney General of the Federation,Abubakar Malami m,SAN,for this democratic gesture.”