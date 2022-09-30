Sabotage comment: Ihedioha apologizes, Ndigbo warn ex - Imo gov

By Ori Martins

Not given to frivolities, the entire Igbo populace was caught in a web of confusion, distraught and utter indignation when it was reported through the social media that former governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, addressed his compatriots as saboteurs if they failed to vote for any other party other than the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 general elections.

Ihedioha allegedly made the infuriating comment in Accra, Ghana, where the Mbaise community had invited him for a social event.

However, Ihedioha, in a release signed by his media aide, Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu, and made available to Business Hallmark, denied making such damaging comments.

“Few days ago, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, on the invitation of his kinsmen, was in Accra, Ghana to celebrate this year’s Iri Ji festival with the Mbaise community in that country.

“As a founding member and one of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he seized the opportunity of that visit to address PDP issues nationally but particularly in Imo State and assuage the anxiety of the members his party who have been apprehensive of the developments within the party.

“In doing so, he decried what at best is the insouciant attitude and worse, the outright sabotage of some acclaimed party leaders who are engaging in acts that are inimical to the success of the PDP, especially in the Southeast by working in cahoots with the other parties. He was only talking about members of his own political party, Ihedioha stated.

Ihedioha added that he never called anybody saboteur. According to him; ” For clarity purposes, His Excellency, neither referred to members of any other political party, especially the Labour Party as saboteurs. He only spoke in the context of the PDP and the emphasis was on the need for members of his party to remain consistent and committed”.

The former governor therefore wondered why anybody would ever attribute to him as calling his fellow Igbo supporting Obi, his long time friend, a saboteur.

He saud, “It is inconceivable that he will refer to anybody who is supporting Mr. Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, his long time friend, with whom he shares close political affinity and has utmost respect for, as a saboteur”.

Ihedioha was the deputy speaker of the Federal House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015 added thus; “It is unfortunate that his well-intentioned speech which addressed the specific issue of happenings within his own political party was, again, manipulated by fifth columnists to suit their mischievous scheme of bringing him on a collision with Mr. Peter Obi, whose unwavering political philosophy of “Taking Back Nigeria” from the draconian stranglehold of the failed ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, he wholeheartedly shares”.

Sensing danger and fearing almost being blacklisted by Ndigbo, Ihedioha, on Channels Television, in an emotional laden voice, asked for forgives if he had hurt anyone withe his Accra, Ghana saboteur comment.

He said he respected the aspirations and passion of members of other political parties, even as he remains committed to the cause of his own political party and it is not in his character to cast aspersions on those who hold contrary political opinion.