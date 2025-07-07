2027: Coalition’s ADC sparks fresh political realignment in Southeast

The emergence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has drastically reshaped the political calculations in the South East ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Defying all odds, leaders of opposition parties – including aggrieved members of the APC, PDP, LP, APGA, and SDP – last week in Abuja, unveiled the ADC as their coalition platform for the upcoming elections.

Under the new arrangement, influential political figures have been assigned leadership roles across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will oversee the North East, while former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, takes charge of the North West.

The North Central will be led by former Senate President David Mark, with former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, coordinating the South West. In the South East, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will spearhead the coalition, while former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, anchors the South South.

Peter Obi’s membership of ADC has triggered an immediate realignment across the South East. His stellar performance in the 2023 presidential election, where his candidacy influenced widespread victories for Labour Party candidates, has positioned ADC as a formidable force ahead of 2027. Many politicians who previously kept their distance from the coalition are now aligning with the ADC to leverage Obi’s popularity.

“The most interesting aspect of this coalition is Peter Obi’s membership. It means we won’t experience the setbacks of 2023, where LP’s influence under Obi limited our chances. His move to ADC signals a fresh realignment that will surely favour the party in the coming elections,” said Ugo Kelechi, a member of Emeka Ihedioha’s Rebuild Imo Movement.

Political watchers believe that Obi’s presence in ADC could soon attract South East governors, particularly from Abia and Enugu states. “The fact is that Obi’s entry into ADC has significantly changed the political narrative in the South East. It is only a matter of time before Abia and Enugu governors join the coalition,” a source noted.

With this evolving coalition and Obi’s grassroots appeal, the ADC is poised to redefine the political dynamics of the South East and potentially shape Nigeria’s broader political future in 2027.

“In Abia State, for example, Governor Alex Otti faces a seemingly dangerous APC challenge in his 2027 re-election bid following the threat of deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, that ‘Abia will go to APC in 2027’.

It was an expensive joke on the grounds that Otti, by the declaration of the majority of Abia people and residents, is delivering dividends of democracy in Abia. Somebody has said that Otti has achieved in two is so unprecedented that it has surpassed all that PDP did in the state in 24 years.

Yet, the Abuja-controlled APC of Abia politicians is fighting to ensure the broom party takes over the state in 2027. That singular factor, and the fact that Otti and Obi are close political allies, will see the Abia governor dumping the troubled LP for the newly inaugurated ADC”, Uche Prince submitted.

He equally argued that the Enugu State governor, Barr Peter Mbah, whom the masses also insist has been quite amazing in his infrastructural performance, might have concluded plans to team up with the coalition ADC. According to Uche, “You don’t need the powers of clairvoyance to clearly understand that Governor Mbah will go the way of ADC. This is so because had he decided to bend towards any other party, he would have done that during the hectic days of the Enugu State governorship tribunal and appeal cases.

“He did not wither. Rather, he joined hands with other well-meaning members of the jagged PDP whose umbrella has been torn into shreds, and worked for its revival. As it is well known now, some elements in the PDP said to be working for the presidency never allowed the once ruling party to bloom. The way it is now, there is also pressure on Mbah to identify with the ADC if he must survive the governorship election, putting into account that he almost lost it two years ago because of Obi’s influence in LP”.

Logically, if the coalition managers get their acts together, the entire South East will realign to it and ADC, thereby making the party the dominant political structure in the region.

In Imo, the immediate past governor, His Excellency, The Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has informed his teeming supporters and followers that he has moved to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Addressing the leaders of his grassroots – based Rebuild Imo Movement (RIM) structure at his Civil Centre residence, Owerri, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, said, “My party, your party, our party is now ADC. That is the way to go. That is the party for all of us”.

He urged the RIM leaders to go to their chapters, wards, local areas, and zones to build ADC as a truly grassroots and people-based political party.

According to him, “I urge you, as leaders of our Rebuild Imo Movement (RIM), to go home to your respective chapters, wards, LGAs and zones, and take this gospel to the grassroots, to the people. We are people-oriented. Our strength is the people, the masses. We already have representation in all the booths in the 305 wards in the state, and our structure across the 27 LGAs and three geo-political zones is strong, viable, and functional. Just go home and invigorate our RIM structure, which is highly effective and superb”.

Ihedioha, who earned the Omenkeahuruanya title in recognition of his hallmark and laudable achievements during his tenure in the House of Representatives, thanked the leaders as well as his followers for their support and patience while they waited for a new political platform.

“I must thank all of you here and those who are not here for your steadfastness, support, and patience. I commend the DG (director general) of our RIM structure for his administrative ingenuity. I appreciate all the state executive members of our structure, the zonal, LGA, and ward leaders. You all have been wonderful. Equally, I use the state women leader, Lady Ijeoma Domike, in appreciating all our women. I also acknowledge our youth for their diligence and dedication. Together, we shall triumph”, Ihedioha enthused.

The leaders left the scene elated and joyful as their principal’s ADC announcement had dramatically and sensationally launched them into the main political orbit after their mass resignation from the PDP in April last year.