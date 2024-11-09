Paul Okoye, the Nigerian musician known as Rudeboy from the duo PSquare, recently aired frustrations on Instagram over issues with his latest song, “Winning.”

Rudeboy accused his producer and management of re-recording the song without his consent, despite plans for its release as part of his album next year.

In his post, he wrote, “Song title: WINNING. Written and sang by RUDEBOY… NOW HOW COME? NOW AM I SUPPOSED TO RELEASE ANOTHER VERSION? Just a simple thing: Bring 6 song let me bring 6 song… submitted my 6 songs to the so-called management. Why re-singing my own song word for word?”

This dispute adds to a long history of public arguments between Rudeboy and his twin brother Peter Okoye, who together formed PSquare.

Despite their past success as a duo, creative and business disagreements have often led to tensions, and this latest conflict over “Winning” appears to be another chapter in their ongoing struggles over control and direction of their music careers.