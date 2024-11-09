Connect with us

Headlines

Rudeboy slams producer, says song 'Winning' recorded without his consent 
Advertisement

Headlines

NAICOM moves to sanitize African Alliance Insurance, appoints Interim board

Headlines

US Ambassador Mills honors three legendary Nigerian artists

Headlines

Amid outrage, IGP backtracks, orders probe of mistreatment of 'malnourished' minors in detention

Headlines

Market drops further, closes 0.54% Lower

Headlines

DHQ dismisses report that it appointed acting COAS to replace Lagbaja

Headlines

Kenya’s deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeached for inciting ethnic hate, corruption

Headlines

Nollywood says goodbye to Ayobami Olabiyi

Headlines

Fear seize family of kidnaped Ogun journalist

Headlines

British singer, Liam Payne dies after balcony fall in Argentina 

Headlines

Rudeboy slams producer, says song ‘Winning’ recorded without his consent 

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Rudeboy slams producer, says song 'Winning' recorded without his consent 

Paul Okoye,  the Nigerian musician known as Rudeboy from the duo PSquare, recently aired frustrations on Instagram over issues with his latest song, “Winning.” 

Rudeboy accused his producer and management of re-recording the song without his consent, despite plans for its release as part of his album next year.

In his post, he wrote, “Song title: WINNING. Written and sang by RUDEBOY… NOW HOW COME? NOW AM I SUPPOSED TO RELEASE ANOTHER VERSION? Just a simple thing: Bring 6 song let me bring 6 song… submitted my 6 songs to the so-called management. Why re-singing my own song word for word?”

This dispute adds to a long history of public arguments between Rudeboy and his twin brother Peter Okoye, who together formed PSquare.

Despite their past success as a duo, creative and business disagreements have often led to tensions, and this latest conflict over “Winning” appears to be another chapter in their ongoing struggles over control and direction of their music careers.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *