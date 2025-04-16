Peter Okoye Breaks Silence After Testifying in Brother’s Trial

Veteran Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P and one half of the now-defunct P-Square duo, has spoken out about staying silent for over two decades due to family issues.

The singer made the revelation on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, a day after appearing as the first prosecution witness in the trial of his elder brother, Jude ‘Engees’ Okoye.

Jude Okoye and Northside Music Limited are currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering involving N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

The trial, which is ongoing at the Federal High Court in Lagos, was presided over by Justice Alexander Owoeye, who adjourned proceedings until June 4, 2025, for cross-examination.

Reacting to the situation via his Instagram story, Peter opened up about enduring years of silence and emotional strain due to family loyalty.

“Don’t let ‘family’ be the reason you’re drowning in silence. I did – for over 20 years plus. And it almost cost me everything,” he wrote.

He continued: “But now I know better – love doesn’t manipulate, loyalty doesn’t betray, and family does not steal from you. Family that steals and breaks you isn’t family at all.”

Peter emphasized the importance of mental health, stating: “Real family doesn’t drain you, shame you, discriminate against you or ignore your pain. My sanity matters. My mental health is a priority. If it costs my mental health, then it’s too expensive.”

His comments have drawn wide attention, further shedding light on long-standing tensions within the Okoye family.