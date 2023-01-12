Peter Okoye, popular Nigerian musician, has challenged Nigerians on social media to take a screenshot of any tweet where he, or his twin brother, Paul, insulted any tribe in the country and get N10m from him.

Okoye threw the challenge on Twitter on Thursday, in the wake of the abusive comments directed at the Igbo, his ethnic group, by Brymo, a fellow musician of Yoruba descent.

“With 10 million Naira!

I challenge any one to screenshot a tweet where me or my twin insulted a whole region or tribe or even spot any ethnic bigotry statement. We are campaigning strongly for our Candidate without insulting any other candidate. Let’s call a spade a spade!📌,” Okoye said via his handle, @PeterPsquare.