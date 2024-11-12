Some people may have been killed as a powerful explosion on Tuesday, rocked the city of Jos, the Plateau State capital, sending shockwaves through surrounding communities.

Witnesses said the blast occurred around 10:30 am near the densely populated Terminus market area.

Initial reports indicate that several people were injured in the blast, with some sources suggesting there may have been fatalities.

The extent of the damage remains unclear, but witnesses described scenes of destruction and chaos.

Emergency services, including the police, fire department, and ambulance teams, reportedly rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

Attempts to reach the Command’s spokesman, Alabo Alfred, were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.

However, security sources at police command headquarters in Jos confirmed the incident, adding that an investigation had been launched.

“The area has been cordoned off as investigators begin to assess the situation. We are working to determine the cause of the explosion,” the source noted .

“We urge calm and assure the public that we will do everything possible to ensure their safety.”

More later…