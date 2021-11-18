By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigerian, RTEAN, Osun state branch, have praised the strides of the state governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola in the area of road rehabilitation and construction, describing him as a a pace setter.

The state chairman of the union, Comrade Abioye Jeleel Olatona stated this while speaking to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to him, governor Oyetola has performed creditably well in all facets since assumption in office three years ago.

He added the transporters in the state will forever be grateful to the performing governor for making their job easier through rehabilitation of roads.

The state RTEAN boss stressed further that members of the union in the state would be ungrateful if they can’t support his second term bid, saying that for the good work to continue in the state, the union will support the reelection of the governor in the 2022 governorship election in the state.

Comrade Abioye also used the medium to appeal to all the members of the union to desist from all sort of bad character, noting that the union under his watch in the state has set task force in motion to forestall any acts culpable of truncating the good name of the union by any members, urging them to cooperate with the task force.

He also acknowledged the fact that the passengers are their major customers, hence urged them to see the transporters as their friends and treat them as such.