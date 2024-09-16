RT Hon Obi Aguocha: Dissecting a pragmatic politician

Rt Hon Obi Aguocha, the charismatic Labour Party (LP) honourable member representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North and South in the House of Representatives, is a different type of politician whose integrity quotient and genuine love for people forms the fulcrum of his engagement both privately and publicly.

Long before he started nursing the ambition to go to the House of Representatives, he had served his people of Ohuhu in Umuahia as the President General of the Town Union, where he rendered a very sefl-less service.

Aguocha’s emergence as a House of Representatives member is nothing short of a miracle. It is a testimony that when the power of the people and the Grace of Almighty are in harmony, only success would be the result.

Like the biblical David, he defeated many goliaths before he emerged victorious under the Labour Party. Many people did not give him a chance to win the elections. He believed in himself and the just cause he was pursuing to liberate his constituents from the psychological trauma of many years of not having a voice that can claim to be credible. He also believed in God to see him through.

In one of the most audacious and selfless contributions to his constituents, he recently initiated a comprehensive program to empower two thousand men, women, and youths. The program covers many areas of skill acquisition. These include and are not limited to computer training, coding, drone manoeuvring, driving, tailoring, carpentry, photography, etc. These thousands of people would be put on the part of economic prosperity with the positive multiplier effects.

In addition or as a corollary, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, he commenced a 32 Ward-toWard/Town Hall Meeting, Appreciation, and Palliative Tour of his entire constituency. This tour, which would cover all the wards in his federal constituency, would last for twelve days and terminate on the 4th day of October 2024.

Many people don’t know that several years before he was elected to the House of Representatives, he championed the fight for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He wrote many memos to President Mohammadu Buhari and held several meetings with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, under the humble public servant Boss Mustapha, etc. All these were done quietly without the public, even being aware of it.

What was unique was that he was not only fighting for the release of Kanu but presented a comprehensive programme to the federal government for the de-escalation of insecurity in the entire South-East and the economic empowerment of Igbo youths in general.

After his election, he even accelerated these efforts further using the instrumentality of his office to galvanise his fellow members in that direction.

Since his election, Aguocha has empowered many people both publicly and privately. His support for students, vulnerable families, and youths is now unprecedented.

Aguocha has remained a strong supporter and loyalist of the Abia state governor, Alex Otti. He always speaks in glowing terms of the governor’s stellar performance, which has seen Abia people witness a massive transformation of the state’s infrastructure.

A chip of the old block, Aguocha’s own father was one of those legendary Commissioners under the indefatigable Governor Sam Mbakwe of Old Imo state. He also rendered self-less service to the people. Many are not surprised. As the saying goes, like father, like son.

As he celebrates his birthday, l doff my hat for Aguocha, an Old Boy of the famous Government College Umuahia, who has the former Premier of Eastern Nigeria, M.I.Okpara as one of his role models. It is instructive to note that Aguocha holds the traditional titles of Udo Ji Agu-Ohuhu and Ogwumabiri Umuahia. You are God’s anointed for your people, and so shall it remain in Jesus’ name. Amen.

▪️Njoku is a legal luminary and a renowned author.

