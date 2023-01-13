Ronaldo, Messi to clash in exhibition match Jan 19

Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain on January 19 as part of a combined Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal XI.

PSG are travelling to Riyadh to take part in the exhibition match.

Ronaldo will feature in a side consisting of team-mates from current Saudi leaders Al-Nassr and players from last year’s league champions Al-Hilal.

Asked about the 37-year-old’s Saudi debut, Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia confirmed: “(It) won’t be with the Al-Nassr jersey.

“It will be a mix between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr…”

Ronaldo has been serving a two-match ban since joining Al-Nassr, given to him for slapping a phone out of a 14-year-old’s hands last April.

He could only watch on from the stands as his new side beat Al-Ta’ee 2-0.

The former Manchester United forward will remain unavailable as his side take on Al-Shabab on Saturday.

His debut in Saudi Arabian football will then come against PSG on January 19.