Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress have jumped four places to 8th position in the latest edition of the FIBA World Ranking Women.

D’Tigress had entered the history books a few weeks ago at the Paris Olympic Games.

D’Tigress had secured two wins from three games for the first time to become the first African side (either male or female) to compete in the quarter-finals at the Olympics.

They have now made history again as the first African national team in the history of the FIBA World Ranking (men or women) to be ranked in the top 10.

D’Tigress found early momentum for their historic accomplishments on their opening day in Lille by winning 75-62 against Australia who went on to recover to win the Games’ bronze medal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Australia have now moved up to second place in the rankings, after beating Belgium 85-81 in Paris.

Even though D’Tigress lost 54-75 in their second game to hosts France in Lille, they surged back to beat Canada 79-70 and qualify for the quarter-finals from Group B.

They went on to lose 74-88 to the U.S. in the quarter-final game played in Paris, with the Americans running on all the way to stay undefeated and win the competition.

While leaders U.S. proudly retain top spot after taking the Olympics gold medal, several other nations have secured rises off the back of their great work at the showpiece event.

In a truly absorbing and memorable competition that was played out in front of record-breaking crowds, the U.S. secured a stunning 10th title and their eighth in a row.

That is what has helped them remain top of the rankings with 883.3 points.

France leapt four places and into third spot after their captivating run to the final match of the Olympics.

Roared on by the passionate home fans, they only lost by a point (66-67) to the U.S. for a silver medal to equal their best-ever result at the Games.

Germany also made history and rolled into the quarter-finals on their Olympic debut, having secured two Group Phase wins.

As a result of this, they have rocketed up eight places and into 13th place in the rankings.

Another accomplishment came from Serbia, who were also quarter-finalists at Paris 2024, thereby improving their standing in the rankings with an upwards move from 10th to 9th place.

Advertisement

There were also movers from those teams who were successful at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying Tournaments in Mexico and Rwanda.

As well as grabbing a ticket for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Qualifiers after winning the competition in Mexico City, Czechia are now 21st after climbing two places.

Also, Hungary won the competition in Kigali and they move up one place to 15th in the rankings.

There was also some consolation for host nation Rwanda, who accomplished the biggest jump in the Top 100 for their efforts in the Pre-Qualifying Tournament.

They moved 12 places into 62nd place.

South Korea, who reached the final in Mexico, have won almost four points but could not move up because of Germany’s impressive rise at the same time.

NAN reports that FIBA is the world governing body for basketball, and it is an independent association formed by 212 National Basketball Federations throughout the world.

News continues after this Advertisement