Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo sociocultural organization, has reaffirmed that Rivers State will produce its next President General in line with its constitutional provision for rotating the office among member states.

To actualize this, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze has mandated the Secretary General to convene a meeting of Ime Obi, the group’s highest decision-making body, to establish an electoral committee for conducting the election next month.

This resolution dispels speculation and tension in some quarters suggesting that the Ohanaeze leadership intended to disrupt the constitutional zoning arrangement.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the NEC noted that, “The NEC reaffirmed the commitment to the provisions of the Ohanaeze constitution; to the effect that it is the turn of Rivers State to produce the next President General for Ohanaeze Ndigbo come January 2025.

“It was therefore resolved that the Secretary General, Ambassador Emuchay, in consultation with South East Governors, Igbo Senators, traditional rulers, town unions, the clergy, stakeholders, and Ohanaeze structures, should convene a meeting of Ime Obi Ohanaeze as soon as possible to set up an electoral umpire for the purpose of the 2025 Ohanaeze election.”

“The NEC expressed gratitude to the Igbo community for their unwavering support and appealed for understanding, assuring all that the January 2025 election would be a success.

“Additionally, the meeting commended the National Burial Committee, led by Senator Ben Obi, for successfully organizing the funeral of the late President General, Chief Iwuanyanwu. The NEC also thanked the South East Governors Forum, Igbo leaders, and friends of the Igbo for their cooperation and support during the burial ceremonies.”