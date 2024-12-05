Ogun partners UNFPA to curb menace of gender-based violence. 

Ogun State Government through her Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, has assured the people of Ogun State of the administration readiness to reduce the menace of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state through a collaborative efforts for actions to raise voices for and commitment to the safety of women and girls.

Hon. Adeleye, made this call at a town hall meeting in partnership with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), community and other opinion leaders on prevention and response to GBV held in Abeokuta.

She disclosed that the meeting was in commemoration of the 16 Days Activism on the elimination of all forms of violence against the female gender, stating that community leaders comprising Baales, Religious leaders, Community Development Association leaders among others were gatekeepers of the community.

The Commissioner emphasised that they exhibit significant role in shaping minds, influencing behaviours and building trust, charging them to look beyond ongoing campaign to make a lasting impact in the fight against GBV in their respective communities.

“We need to implement these plans, action they say is key. This is not a checklist we can tick and move on. It’s a breathing process and it starts with YOU. You have to walk the talk. So, when we create action plans, ensure they don’t collect dust on some shelf. Make sure they are enforced, talked about it in your communities, churches, mosques, garages & parks and share from one leader to another. Also we want you to help us spread the toll lines for reporting GBV. The lines are 08000000555 and 08000000666’’, she enthused.

In her remarks on the strides of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration in ridding the State of GBV, the Commissioner stated that the government had established Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) in zones of the state in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Ogun State Transformation Projects (OGSTEP), adding that the centres were equipped to provide immediate care, support and counseling for survivors of GBV.

Adeleye added that the aim of this intervention was to facilitate commencement of the healing process for survivors, revealing that toll-free lines had equally been provided for quick response from the government-trained responders and service providers.

Speaking at the meeting, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs. Adejumoke Adewole underscored the importance of collective mission to raise awareness on GBV and advocate for the rights and dignity of women and girls in communities.

She implored the stakeholders to use their positions to speak on behalf of the voiceless, particularly women and girls, calling on them to work together with the state government and UNFPA to curb structures perpetuating violence in the society.

Earlier in her lecture titled “Roles of Community Leaders in Responding and Preventing GBV”, UNFPA Gender Analyst, Dr. Esther Somefun, highlighted some of the key roles of community leaders as embracing and encouraging survivors of GBV, avoiding discrimination towards them, reporting acts of violence against women and girls at all times and publicising the toll-free lines for reporting GBV.

In another lecture delivered by the representative of APIN Public Health Initiatives, Mrs. Favour Ojo-Omoniyi noted that it was imperative for opinion leaders to equip themselves with necessary education about GBV and prepare to offer support to survivors, imploring them to raise awareness and challenge harmful norms as well as push for better strategies to end all forms of GBV in their various communities.

Also ,the Representatives of the Forum of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Mrs. Zainab Jinadu and his counterpart from the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Prince Osioyemi Olasunkanmi, commended the state government and UNFPA for coming up with the idea of involving them as gatekeepers of the community in eliminating GBV cases, assuring of their commitment towards complementing government efforts through consistent enlightenment within their environment.