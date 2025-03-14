Connect with us

Rivers electoral commission receives updated voter register from INEC ahead of LG poll 

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) says it has received the updated voters register for the state from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the August 9, 2025, local government elections.

According to RSIEC, it has also secured the list of registered political parties in Nigeria from INEC.

The RSIEC Commissioner in charge of Media and Civic Education, Tamunótonye Tobins, disclosed this in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Thursday evening.

Tobins said the two documents were released to the state electoral body on March 13, 2023.

To this end, he said all is now set for the conduct of fresh local government elections, which it scheduled for August 9, 2025, and assured people of the state of the commission’s resolve to conduct a free and fair poll.

“The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission is pleased to inform all stakeholders, political parties and the well-meaning citizens of the State that as part of ongoing preparations for the forthcoming Local Government Council Elections, the Commission has secured from the INEC Headquarters the updated Register of Voters for Rivers State together with the current list of Registered Political Parties in Nigeria,” the statement said.

“These two important documents were released to RSIEC today (March 13, 2025).

“The Chairman and Members of the Commission hereby reassures the good people of Rivers State of the Commission’s resolve to conduct a credible, free and fair elections come Saturday, August 9, 2025.”

Recall that one of the reasons the Supreme Court gave for nullifying the last LG poll conducted in 2024 was that the INEC said it didn’t release the updated voter registration for the state to RSIEC.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

