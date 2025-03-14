The Ijaw National Congress (INC), has stated that the Ijaw ethnic group is the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria, and not minority of minorities as claimed by Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Wike had during an interview earlier in the week, claimed that the Ijaw are minority of minorities in Rivers State, and therefore, cannot threaten him over his issues with the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike who handed over to Fubara in 2023, also claimed that when he settled for him as his choice of successor, some of the people rising up against him now in the name of Ijaw solidarity, opposed his decision, insisting that an Ijaw governor should not come from Opobo.

However, in a statement issued on Friday in Port Harcourt, the INC expressed disappointment, stating that given Wike’s eight-year tenure as Governor of Rivers State, a more informed understanding of the state’s history was expected.

The National Publicity Secretary of INC, Engr. Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, emphasized that Wike’s remark “betrays a lack of intellectual depth” and does not reflect historical or demographic realities.

“For the record, the Ijaw are not a minority of minorities. We are the fourth-largest ethnic group in Nigeria and the largest ethnic group in Rivers State, with a significant presence in eight local government areas. The Ijaws also have substantial populations in Delta and other states,” the statement read.

The INC suggested that Wike’s comment may have stemmed from misinformation, adding that the Ijaw people remain committed to fairness, equity, and peaceful coexistence in the Niger Delta region.

The group further urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to caution Minister Wike and redirect his focus to his ministerial responsibilities, assuring that the INC remains dedicated to maintaining peace and stability in the Niger Delta.