Rivers 2023: ADC guber candidate picks Tonto Dikeh as running mate

The Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State, Mr. Tonte Ibraye, has picked controversial Nollywood, Tonto Dikeh as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The actress took to her official Instagram page on Friday to announce the news and as well thank the candidate for choosing her.

She wrote, “I thank Mr. Tonte Ibraye(@tonteibraye), the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate.

“We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increasing women’s inclusion in our governance system, supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State.

“I am glad to be a proud member of the #RiversRescueMission2023

Please get your PVC and join the movement.

You are the Future and The future is now!TonteTonto2023″