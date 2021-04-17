Bamidele Bamike

LG Electronics has unveiled award-winning Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic as brand ambassador in Nigeria for all home appliances products.

The company said the choice of the actress is informed by her inspiring adventures and expeditions in the Nollywood industry.

In the sign on, Rita shared with the audience her thoughts on how to lead a stylish, smart life, what motivates her to be the best in her field, and how LG HOME APPLIANCES personify her lifestyle. With an eye for detail and design, Rita is an epitome of skill, class, style, sophistication, smart, excellence and precision.

Rita Dominic, an actress, producer and Co-Founder of The Audrey Silva Company got her first starring role in the Nollywood hit movie ”A time to Kill’’. She has starred in over 100 Nollywood movies.

Rita is best known for her roles in the ground-breaking films “76”, “The Meeting” and “Shattered’’ for which she won several prestigious Awards. She is the only actress to have won the AMVCAs Best Actress award in both the Drama and Comedy categories. She is also the only West African actress to have won Kenya’s Kalasha Awards. Undisputedly one of Africa’s biggest movie stars, CNN describes her as a ‘Silver screen icon’, “embodying a range of colourful characters”.

“LG HOME APPLIANCE products such as InstaView Refrigerator, Vivace WM, Gas cooker and NeoChef Microwave appeal to me because they are products that augment smart living, said Rita, “the brands state-of-the-art living solutions seamlessly combine the newest technologies and superior design to achieve the ultimate in performance, not willing to settle for second-best particularly at a time like this when majority of the people all over the world work from home”

Speaking at the sign-on event at the Lekki Brand Shop, Managing Director, LG West Africa, Mr. Dong Youn Kim, said Rita Dominic’s choice emerge from her popularity as viewer’s choice, her poise and brand identity. “We are very optimistic that Rita Dominic will represent our brand well because of her antecedent within her choice of career. She has lived an enviable exemplary lifestyle that makes her standout amongst the pack. She represents our brand value in terms of sophistication, flexibility, style and innovation”

“LG is deeply committed to its customers’ desire for beautiful products and will continue to pursue innovative design that delivers new value and exceptional user experiences,” he said.

In the same vein, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mohamed Fouani said LG, “has continued to establish a strong foothold in the electronics market with impressive sales and their choice of who represents the brand across board has been in no doubt the best within the space. We are very positive that Rita will do justice to all brands to be represented because of her proven track record in the Nollywood industry and beyond.

“To advance the functionality of today’s home appliances to a whole new level with unparalleled performance and convenience, LG has flooded the market with its newly designed products that will allow home appliances to better understand their users by gathering and studying customers’ lifestyle patterns over time.”

According to Fouani, “LG’s home appliance products are manufactured with advanced resource-saving technology, superior performance, smart thinking, eco-friendly, and aesthetics which has continuously kept the brand as market leader in all home appliances categories within the global space.

“LG Electronics Home Appliance is committed to making life better for consumers around the world by providing thoughtfully designed products, including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, cooking appliances and vacuum cleaners. Collectively, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, great savings and compelling health benefits.”