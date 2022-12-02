Michelle Dede, 38-year-old Nollywood actress, who served as the chief bridesmaid at Rita Dominic’s wedding, has prayed to God to answer her after receiving the bouquet from the bride.

The actress disclosed that she has been bridesmaid at seven weddings and has always caught the bouquet but yet no man.

She wrote, “I’ve been a bridesmaid at seven weddings. Chief bridesmaid at four. Bridesmaid/MC at one.

Caught a bouquet four times. Cried at all seven, yet the first time I didn’t want to try catch the bouquet, it’s handed to me. God oya o. May all the things #ritadominic whispered come true .”

Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike, got married in England last Saturday.