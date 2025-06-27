The Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board, in collaboration with development partners, is set to begin the second round of the 2025 National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs 2), Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW), and micronutrient supplementation (MMS) for pregnant women.

This was disclosed during the State Social Mobilization Committee (SSMC) meeting held in Abeokuta, where stakeholders were sensitised ahead of the programme scheduled to take place between June 28 and July 1, 2025.

Speaking at the meeting, the Executive Secretary of the board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, said the programme targets children and women, who are among the most vulnerable groups due to their low immunity. He stressed the importance of the initiative in curbing maternal and child mortality and preventing diseases.

Ogunsola explained that the exercise will include the administration of oral polio vaccine (OPV) to children aged 0–59 months, vitamin A supplementation, human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination against cervical cancer for girls aged 9, and micronutrient supplements for pregnant women. Vaccinations will be carried out in health facilities, fixed and temporary posts, as well as through house-to-house visits, schools, churches, markets, village squares, and motor parks.

Also speaking, Dr. Thomas Solarin, Director of Disease Control and Immunization, emphasised that vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to prevent childhood diseases and has historically helped reduce stillbirths and childhood mortality. He urged parents and caregivers not to deny their children access to vaccines.

In their goodwill messages, Dr. Victoria Adebiyi, State Coordinator of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and Dr. Olufemi Adeyemi of UNICEF, commended the stakeholders and encouraged them to help raise awareness about the importance of immunisation.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to live a healthy, purposeful life. That starts with vaccination to prevent future health complications,” said Dr. Adebiyi.

Responding on behalf of the stakeholders, Mr. Olusegun Folorunso pledged their support to ensure the campaign’s success at the grassroots level and to improve community awareness about the exercise.