Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson who served under President Goodluck Jonathan, has passed away at age 72.

His death was confirmed on Friday, 7th March, 2025.

Okupe, who previously served as the Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign, was forced to step down from the role following a court conviction for money laundering.

After the 2023 general election, he also resigned from the Labour Party and later became a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu’s administration

Family sources say Dr. Okupe had been seriously ill for several weeks before his death. His health had gotten much worse recently, causing worry among his family and supporters.

He died from cancer after a long battle with the disease. In October 2023, Okupe was hospitalised with prostate cancer and went to Israel for treatment, but his condition didn’t improve as hoped.

Okupe was first diagnosed with prostate cancer 16 years ago and later developed another type of cancer (sarcoma) in his right shoulder.