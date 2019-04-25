Rep urges Buhari to appoint SGF from South East

Member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tony Nwoye (APC-Anambra) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint the next Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) from the South East.

Nwoye, who represents Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, stated this at an empowerment programme in Nsugbe near Onitsha on Wednesday.

The lawmaker, also a former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, said the gesture would help market the party in the region.

“Our people are feeling that they are being marginalised.

“The Igbo people are critical to the Nigerian project, we cannot be marginalised perpetually because we did not vote for Buhari out of sheer sentiment.

“The South East deserves the SGF or Deputy Senate President.

“Mr President, being a man with a large heart should give the Igbo people a sense of belonging and make them feel that they are part and parcel of the Nigerian project,” he said.

He added that such appointment would help re-brand the APC so it can win future elections in the region.

He commended the Federal Government for constructing four roads in his constituency as well as awarding contract for construction of another road valued at N320 million.

Nwoye disclosed that work will soon begin on the Anambra-Kogi-Abuja road project.

“I got a commitment from the federal government that the project which has been reviewed to include seven bridges will be approved soon,” he said.

He further expressed confidence that the federal government would complete all ongoing projects in the area including the second Niger Bridge.

On the empowerment programme, Nwoye said the gesture was part of his commitment to improve the lives of members of his constituency.

Some of the 120 motorcycles, 55 sewing machines, 50 generators and 15 grinding machines distributed to youths and indigent persons at an empowerment scheme by Rep. Tony Nwoye representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency at Nsugbe near Onitsha

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 520 persons received cash donations of between N30,000 and N100,000 to either start or beef up their business during the event.

The lawmaker also presented 120 motorcycles, 55 sewing machines, 50 power generating sets and 15 grinding machines to other beneficiaries at the event.

Earlier, the state APC chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike said Nwoye’s gesture was in line with the manifesto of the APC on poverty alleviation.

Ejidike, who urged other stakeholders to emulate the gesture, said the party is not relenting in its efforts to reconcile aggrieved members in the state. (NAN)