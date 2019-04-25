‘President Buhari will dissolve cabinet whenever he likes’

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said it is at President Mehammadu Buhari’s prerogative to dissolve anytime he chooses.

In a statement released on Thursday by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the Minister, he clarified his earlier statement to State House correspondents after Thursday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

He explained that the fact that the valedictory session of the federal cabinet will be held on May 22, 2019 does not mean that the cabinet will be dissolved on the same day.

“It is therefore inaccurate to extrapolate from my statement – that the FEC valedictory session will hold on 22 May – to say that the President will dissolve the cabinet on the same day. They do not mean the same thing,” he said.