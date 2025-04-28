Coalition 2027: South East Insists on Obi

A growing majority of political leaders and opinion shapers from the South East are rallying behind His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the preferred face of the emerging coalition platform ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

They argue that the coalition’s only viable path to success is to offer Obi its presidential ticket, citing his status as the leading figure uniting diverse groups opposed to anti-democratic and anti-people forces across Nigeria.

Supporters point to the remarkable crowds that gather around Obi wherever he appears — gatherings that are neither orchestrated nor incentivized — as clear evidence of his genuine popularity and widespread grassroots appeal.

In their view, Obi stands as the coalition’s best chance to defeat the ruling APC in 2027. Campaigners maintain that the former Anambra State governor, who energized the nation during the 2023 Labour Party campaign, possesses the political strength, credibility, and mass following necessary to deliver real change.

“Yes, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared winner by INEC. Yes, the Supreme Court ruled that Tinubu was the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election. Yet, who knows that the man whom the overwhelming majority of Nigerian masses voted for was Peter Obi.”

The voters went for Obi because they saw him as a genuine character—a man with integrity, honour, and pedigree. Nigerians from all walks of life gave their votes to Obi based on his campaign promises. During the electioneering, Obi was clear and simple about what he would do. He promised to tackle corruption, provide employment by making Nigeria a production land, not just a consuming ground, and to restore hope by doing things differently. Based on that, Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, creed, and political party affiliation, cast their votes for Obi, an Igbo.

What we are saying is that those issues that made Obi attractive and exciting in 2023 are still very much on the front burner now and ahead of 2027. For the coalition expected to be formed soon to be strong and vibrant enough to upstage the reigning APC, Obi ought to lead this emerging alliance as its presidential candidate if that action is to be successful in 2027,” Chief Emma Onyeka, a member of South East Movement For Good Governance, stated.

He noted that the APC, through President Muhammadu Buhari who ruled for eight years and now Tinubu who has been in power for two years, has proven it cannot take the country out of the doldrums.

According to him, “You see, the APC as a party deceived Nigerians, and the people wrongly voted it into power in 2015. Between 1993 and 2015, those who formed APC claimed and addressed themselves as democrats, parading as the true leaders Nigerians needed and wanted. However, they have proven to be worse than those they took power from. For instance, insecurity is rampant with killings everywhere, kidnapping has become normalized, and armed criminal activities are at an all-time high.

As you know, the economy is totally crashed, with the naira almost worthless in the forex market. Prices of goods continue to rise beyond the reach of the average Nigerian. Worse still, the government seems at a loss, not knowing how to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the impacts of this comprehensive disaster brought about by ineptitude. It is on this premise that the demand for Obi is quite fundamental.”

The Eastern group for good governance stated that Obi has demonstrated enough signs that he would rebrand, remould, and remodel Nigeria if given the chance to lead. They pondered why the oligarchy does not want to strengthen the structural institutions in the country for Nigeria to thrive.

“It is important we get this fact. We are discussing Obi for two reasons. The first is based on equity, justice, and fairness. The last time an Igbo occupied the executive position in the government of Nigeria was in 1966. The short-lived six-month regime of the late Gen Aguiyi Ironsi was the last instance. Since then, no Igbo has ever become president or head of state of Nigeria. Based on equity, fairness, and justice, Obi, as an Igbo, should be considered in 2027 ahead of others from other zones.

The point to ponder is his character based on antecedents. Obi, given his record as the governor of Anambra State, proved his mettle as an exceptional administrator. He performed and delivered effectively. It is only fitting that he should be called upon to replicate this success on a larger scale in Nigeria. He is ready and prepared to take on this challenging task,” Uche Anyanwu, a political scientist, emphasized.

However, it has been established that some northern groups, particularly among the grassroots and the middle class, are not pleased with the idea of providing Obi, an Igbo from the south, the presidential ticket of the coalition platform. These groups contend that since 1999, the south has ruled through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and currently Tinubu for a total of 18 years. Meanwhile, they argue, the north has had only 10 years of presidency under Buhari and Yar’adua. They insist on a Northerner for president in 2027.

Moreover, the internal crises rocking the foundations of the two major opposition parties, PDP and LP, may hinder the smooth formation of the much-talked-about coalition party.